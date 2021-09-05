Afghanistan News Live: Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan

The Taliban are set to form a government in war-torn Afghanistan, with high expectations of an inclusive government. Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed some flights in Afghanistan between Kabul and three major provincial cities on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.
Threats and fear cause Afghan women’s protections to vanish overnight
More than half of all Afghan women reported physical abuse and 17 per cent reported sexual violence, while almost 60 per cent were in forced marriages as opposed to arranged marriages, according to studies cited by the Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs — and underreporting is rampant.
Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed some flights in Afghanistan between Kabul and three major provincial cities on Saturday, the carrier said, after a technical team from Qatar reopened the capital's airport for aid and domestic services.
Flights between Kabul and the western city of Herat, Mazar-i Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south have started, the airline said in a statement on its Facebook page.
"Ariana Afghan Airlines is proud to resume its domestic flights," it said. (Reuters)
'Everything will be Okay': ISI chief during visit to Afghanistan
Pakistan's powerful intelligence chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, who dashed to Kabul on an unannounced visit amidst efforts by the Taliban to finalise a government in Afghanistan, on Saturday expressed confidence that "everything will be okay" in the war-weary country.
A delegation of senior Pakistani officials led by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Hameed arrived in Kabul to conduct discussions with the incoming Taliban government, the Pakistan Observer newspaper reported. (PTI)
Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan
Iran's president is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country, where he hopes peace will return after Western troops have left and the Taliban have seized control.
Speaking on state TV on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi said that the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government “as soon as possible.”
“A government should be established there which is elected by the votes and the will of the people," he said. (AP)