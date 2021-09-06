Afghanistan News Live: Panjshir resistance calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal

Taliban forces said they had fought their way into the provincial capital of Panjshir after securing the surrounding districts. The leader of the Afghan opposition group resisting Taliban forces in Panjshir welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting. Stay tuned for updates.
Reports suggest, Fahim Dashti, an NRF spokesperson and an aide of Ahmad Massoud, was killed in the clashes between resistance forces and Taliban. Panjshir howeverm has not confirmed his death. Dashti was also a journalist.
Taliban accused of killing pregnant police officer: Report
Taliban militants in Afghanistan have shot dead a policewoman in a provincial city, witnesses have told the BBC.However, the hardline Islamist group said that it was not involved in it and are investigating,
"The NRF fully supports the call of the clerics to lift the sanctions imposed on Panjshir and hopes that the Taliban group will take this Islamic and humanitarian demand seriously and implement it": Read the full statement by the NRF for ceasefire
The NRF fully supports the call of the clerics to lift the sanctions imposed on Panjshir and hopes that the Taliban group will take this Islamic and humanitarian demand seriously and implement it.
The people of Afghanistan are overwhelmingly Muslim. The struggles and sacrifices of the people of Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, Kapisa, and other provinces and regions of Afghanistan over the past forty years have been to establish a true Islamic system. Therefore, there is no religious, human, or rational reason for the Taliban attack under the pretext of fighting to install the Islamic system in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, Kapisa or other parts of Afghanistan. The word of God is prevalent, and the call for prayer is recited every day through all mosques. The people stand firmly in their performance of their religious duties and rituals.
The NRF proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan, and Kapisa and withdraw its forces from Panjshir and Andarab. In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action.
Taliban orders women attending university to wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face, and classes must be segregated by sex -- or at least divided by a curtain
Panjshir resistance calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal: statement
Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul
Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the UNundersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy. (Reuters)
UK PM Johnson to address lawmakers about Afghanistan on Monday
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Monday about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid criticism of the handling of the evacuation and failure to predict how quickly the Taliban would sweep through the country.
The United States and Britain withdrew from Afghanistan last month, and Johnson's foreign minister Dominic Raab has admitted that both countries misjudged the Taliban's capacity to seize control. The Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15. (Reuters)
Some 1,000 people awaiting Taliban flight clearance from Mazar-i-Sharif
About 1,000 people, including dozens of Americans and Afghans holding visas for the United States or other countries, remained stuck in Afghanistan for a fifth day on Sunday while awaiting Taliban clearance for flights out of the country, the New York Times reported.
The newspaper reported that the situation facing those hoping to leave from the international airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif mirrored that of thousands who were unable to board flights from Kabul after the Taliban took the capital before UStroops withdrew. (Reuters)