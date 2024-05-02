If The Hague arrests Israelis, the US shouldn’t stop it

By Andreas Kluth

The United States and its ally Israel could soon get awkward tidings from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. And as in some previous cases, Washington will be tempted to do the convenient rather than the principled thing, dismissing the tribunal as irrelevant and thereby undermining one of the greatest achievements of postwar American leadership: the development of international humanitarian law.

The ICC is the world’s only supranational tribunal that can try individuals for war crimes and other atrocities. As such, it’s now thinking about issuing arrest warrants for alleged crimes committed in Israel and the Gaza Strip before and after October 7. Controversially, it may target leaders of both Hamas and Israel, possibly even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC shouldn’t be confused with another tribunal in The Hague, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which hears cases brought against nation-states. The ICJ is also causing headaches for the US and Israel: In one case, judges are deliberating whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. In another, though, the court this week rejected a plea by Nicaragua that would have forced Germany to stop sending Israel weapons.

The ICC’s arrest warrants, by contrast, would have few practical consequences. Israel, like the US, is not a signatory to the Rome Statute that created the tribunal in 2002 ; both governments deny its jurisdiction. The ICC doesn’t have its own police force or army— a recurring problem with enforcing international law in general— so it can’t lock up anybody unless that person travels to a signatory country and its government puts on the handcuffs.