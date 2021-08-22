Afghanistan News Live: Around 300 Indians likely to be brought back by Sunday
Afghanistan News Live: Around 300 Indians likely to be brought back by Sunday
updated: Aug 22 2021, 06:30 ist
Around 300 Indian nationals are expected to be brought back home from Afghanistan on Sunday as part of India's evacuation mission in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghan capital Kabul, people familiar with the development said.
06:29
Ex-UK PM Blair blasts Western 'abandonment' of Afghanistan
Former UK prime minister Tony Blair, who in 2001 took Britain into war in Afghanistan alongside the United States, on Saturday condemned their "abandonment" of the country as "dangerous" and "unnecessary".
