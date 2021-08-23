Afghanistan News Live: Taliban says 'hundreds' of fighters heading for Panjshir valley
updated: Aug 23 2021, 06:20 ist
President Joe Biden on Sunday said he still hopes to complete the "heartbreaking" evacuation from Afghanistan by the end of the month but warned of potential terrorist attacks against the crowded Kabul airport.
Taliban says 'hundreds' of fighters heading for Panjshir valley
The Taliban said on Sunday that "hundreds" of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley, one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group.
Rising prices, shuttered banks add to misery for Kabul
A week after the Taliban's lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring.
UN staff say threat to Afghan workers, especially women, is growing
Fears are growing over the safety of roughly 3,400 Afghan UN staff members in Afghanistan, especially the women, with some expressing worry that the Taliban and its extremist allies will target them simply because of their foreign affiliation.
