Afghanistan News Live: Taliban say want Afghans not to leave, expects foreign evacuations to end by August 31
Afghanistan News Live: Taliban say want Afghans not to leave, expects foreign evacuations to end by August 31
updated: Aug 25 2021, 07:35 ist
The Taliban expect foreign evacuations from Kabul to be completed by the end of the month, the Islamist group's main spokesman said on Tuesday, urging Afghans to stay to help rebuild their country.
07:35
Influential lawmakers from G-7 want India to be invited to the bloc's meetings on Afghan crisis
Influential lawmakers from the G-7 countries have urged that India should be invited to attend the bloc's meetings that seeks to develop a common and united front for global security and regional stability in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan.
US Senator Bob Menendez, who is also the Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his counterparts from Italy, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the European Parliament in a joint statement also said African Union should be invited to attend individual G-7 meetings when appropriate. (PTI)
07:21
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
Five members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team arrived in Mexico on Tuesday evening, fleeing an uncertain future at home after the recent collapse of the US-backed government and takeover by the Taliban militant group.
"We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico," Martha Delgado Undersecretary for Multilateral and Human Rights at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the women as she greeted them during a news conference at Mexico City's airport. (Reuters)
07:07
This is what Afghan evacuation looks like on the inside
The day our lives fell apart, Sunday, August15, I received a call from a close friend in Kabul. Usually cool and confident, vital skills for a community leader in a complex, conflict-ridden place like Afghanistan, my friend now whispered in desperation. “I need to get out,” he said. “Help me.” In the background, I could hear the city bustling nervously as millions of people absorbed the fact of the Taliban’s conquest.
Taliban said no harm will be done to gurdwaras, but who will take care of them: Afghan Sikh MP
The Taliban has said no harm will be done to gurdwaras in Afghanistan but who will take care of them now, asks Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Singh Khalsa, wondering what will happen to the Sikh religious places and property in the war-torn country once the rest of the community members move out.
Influential lawmakers from G-7 want India to be invited to the bloc's meetings on Afghan crisis
Influential lawmakers from the G-7 countries have urged that India should be invited to attend the bloc's meetings that seeks to develop a common and united front for global security and regional stability in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan.
US Senator Bob Menendez, who is also the Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his counterparts from Italy, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the European Parliament in a joint statement also said African Union should be invited to attend individual G-7 meetings when appropriate. (PTI)
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
Five members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team arrived in Mexico on Tuesday evening, fleeing an uncertain future at home after the recent collapse of the US-backed government and takeover by the Taliban militant group.
"We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico," Martha Delgado Undersecretary for Multilateral and Human Rights at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the women as she greeted them during a news conference at Mexico City's airport. (Reuters)
This is what Afghan evacuation looks like on the inside
The day our lives fell apart, Sunday, August15, I received a call from a close friend in Kabul. Usually cool and confident, vital skills for a community leader in a complex, conflict-ridden place like Afghanistan, my friend now whispered in desperation. “I need to get out,” he said. “Help me.” In the background, I could hear the city bustling nervously as millions of people absorbed the fact of the Taliban’s conquest.
Read more
Taliban say want Afghans not to leave, expects foreign evacuations to end by August 31
The Taliban expect foreign evacuations from Kabul to be completed by the end of the month, the Islamist group's main spokesman said on Tuesday, urging Afghans to stay to help rebuild their country.
Read more
Putin says Russia will not 'meddle' in Afghanistan
President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Russia would not interfere in Afghanistan and that Moscow had learned from the Soviet occupation of the country, a week after the Taliban swept back into power.
Read more
Taliban said no harm will be done to gurdwaras, but who will take care of them: Afghan Sikh MP
The Taliban has said no harm will be done to gurdwaras in Afghanistan but who will take care of them now, asks Afghan Sikh MP Narendra Singh Khalsa, wondering what will happen to the Sikh religious places and property in the war-torn country once the rest of the community members move out.
Read more