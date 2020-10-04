18 killed in road accident in China

Eighteen people were killed in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in China on Sunday.
One person was injured in the accident that took place in Jilin province.
A truck rear-ended a tractor and then collided with a van on a highway in Fuyu city, state-run China Daily reported.
The Ministry of Public Security has sent an official team to Northeast China's Jilin province to investigate the accident, the report said.
