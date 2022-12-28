2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

Since 1884, each of the ten years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred from 2002

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Dec 28 2022, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 22:46 ist
People cool off beside the fountains in Trafalgar Square in central London on June 17, 2022, on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far in the capital. Credit: AFP file photo

This year is set to be the UK's warmest on record, according to provisional figures released by the Met Office on Wednesday.

It had the "highest annual average temperature across the UK, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when the average was 9.88 degrees Celsius (49.78 degrees Fahrenheit)", the Met said in a statement.

The figure for 2022 would be announced later.

Since 1884, each of the ten years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred from 2002, according to the forecasting body.

"2022 is going to be the warmest year on record for the UK. While many will remember the summer's extreme heat, what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat through the year," said Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre.

Every month except December had been warmer than average, he said.

"The warm year is in line with the genuine impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change.

"Although it doesn't mean every year will be the warmest on record, climate change continues to increase the chances of increasingly warm years over the coming decades," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Kingdom
World news
weather

What's Brewing

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 