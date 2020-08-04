3 men write SOS on Pacific island sand, rescued

3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

AP
AP, Wellington,
  • Aug 04 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 12:50 ist
Australian Army ARH Tiger helicopter landing near the letters "SOS" (C) on a beach on Pikelot Island where three men were found in good condition after being missing for three days. Credit: AFP Photo

Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say.

The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted Sunday on uninhabited Pikelot Island by searchers on Australian and US aircraft, the Australian defence department said Monday.

The men had apparently set out from Pulawat atoll in a seven-meter (23-foot) boat on July 30 and had intended to travel about 43 kilometres (27 miles) to Pulap atoll when they sailed off course and ran out of fuel, the department said.

Searchers in Guam asked for Australian help. The military ship, Canberra, which was returning to Australia from exercises in Hawaii, diverted to the area and joined forces with U.S. searchers from Guam.

The men were found about 190 kilometres (118 miles) from where they had set out.

“I am proud of the response and professionalism of all on board as we fulfil our obligation to contribute to the safety of life at sea wherever we are in the world," said the Canberra's commanding officer, Capt. Terry Morrison, in a statement.

The men were found in good condition, and an Australian military helicopter was able to land on the beach and give them food and water. A Micronesian patrol vessel was due to pick them up.

SOS is an internationally recognised distress signal that originates from Morse code. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pacific island
Australia

What's Brewing

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 