4 dead, assailant at large in Georgia shooting, say police

Police were searching for a shooter who they say killed four people in a Georgia suburb on Saturday morning in a shooting with no known motive.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 am in a residential neighborhood of Hampton, Georgia, a city roughly 35 miles south of Atlanta, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said at a news conference.

Three men and one woman were killed, Turner said at the news conference, and there were “at least four crime scenes.” Officials did not publicly identify the victims and said relatives were still being notified.

Four arrest warrants were issued for Andre Longmore, 40, a Hampton resident, authorities said. A motive for the shootings was not yet known, and it was unclear if Longmore knew the victims, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies across the Atlanta metropolitan area were searching for Longmore, who was last seen driving a black GMC Acadia SUV. The chief said the vehicle did not belong to Longmore.

Addressing Longmore, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said at the news conference, “We will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you into custody.”

The sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Longmore’s arrest and prosecution, the sheriff said.

“The city of Hampton has had a tragedy,” Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley said. “We ask that you lift up the families and victims in your prayers and your thoughts and you give them the privacy they need.”