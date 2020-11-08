4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

Donald Trump, who defied political gravity with his extraordinary rise from being a reality star and businessman to becoming the US President, has fallen back to earth.

Trump during his term as the US President, constantly made headlines with his quotes and remarks on various issues. Many supported him, and several others criticised him. but none could ignore him.

Here are a few quotes of Donald Trump during his presidency:

February 2016:

In Trump's victory speech following the Nevada caucuses : "I love the poorly educated."

November 12, 2017

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me old, when I would never call him short and fat? Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend and maybe someday that will happen," he had tweeted.

November 2, 2017

“You have 2,000 miles. You have mountains, you have rivers, you have things that you don’t put the wall in, you don’t need them.” — Interview with Fox News on Mexican wall.

January 11, 2018

"So the wall. The wall’s never meant to be 2,100 miles long. We have mountains that are far better than a wall. We have violent rivers that nobody goes near. ...You don’t need a wall where you have a natural barrier that’s far greater than any wall you could build, O.K.?" — Interview with The Wall Street Journal

June 24, 2019

On E. Jean Carroll's rape allegation, Trump said: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

August 26, 2019

“I’m an environmentalist. A lot of people don’t understand that. I think I know more about the environment than most people.”

October 28, 2019

Trump on death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: "Baghdadi has been on the run for many years, long before I took office. But at my direction, as commander-in-chief of the United States, we obliterated his caliphate, 100%, in March of this year."

January 22, 2020

On coronavirus: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”

October 16,2020

Trump tweets quotes from a satire website against Biden: “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News. Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this? Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T."

November 4, 2020

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises, and making Donald J. Trump a one-term president after four years of tumult in the White House.

