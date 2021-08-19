Afghan diplomat claims Ghani stole $169 million from state funds

Afghan envoy claims Ghani stole $169mn from state funds

  • Aug 19 2021, 03:13 ist
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Credit: AFP Photo

Afghanistan's ambassador to Tajikistan has accused Afghan President Ashraf Ghani of stealing $169 million from state funds and has called on international police to arrest him.

Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday, just as the Taliban approached Kabul, and his whereabouts remained unknown until Wednesday, when the United Arab Emirates said it has accepted him and his family on account of “humanitarian considerations.”

Ambassador Mohammad Zahir Aghbar told a news conference on Wednesday that Ghani “stole $169 million from the state coffers” and called his flight “a betrayal of the state and the nation.”

Also Read | Had I been in Kabul, another Afghan president would've been hanged in public: Ghani

The ambassador did not elaborate or explain his claim further.

Aghbar also promised to file a request to the Interpol to arrest Ghani.

Shahriyor Nazriev, director of the Interpol's National Central Bureau in Tajikistan, told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti that they haven't received such a request yet.

