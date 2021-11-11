Afghan traders & investors can carry weapons for safety

Afghan traders and investors can carry weapons for protection

Saeed Khostai said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to ensure the safety and security of Afghan traders and investors and resolve their problems

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 11 2021, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 21:37 ist
Earlier, Afghanistan's traders and investors would carry weapons and have armed security guards as there were huge threats of kidnapping, looting and money heisting. Credit: iStock Photo

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced that it will allow Afghan traders and investors to carry weapons after resolving some technical issues, Khaama Press reported.

The decision was made after a number of Afghan businessmen complained about their security and safety in the country, Interior Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khostai said in a statement.

Khostai said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to ensure the safety and security of Afghan traders and investors and resolve their problems, the report said.

Also Read | Afghanistan 'at brink of economic collapse', warns Pakistan

Afghanistan 'at brink of economic collapse', warns Pakistan

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/afghanistan-at-brink-of-economic-collapse-warns-pakistan-1049653.html

This comes after Afghan traders, once armed, were disarmed and were not allowed to have armed security guards.

Earlier, Afghanistan's traders and investors would carry weapons and have armed security guards as there were huge threats of kidnapping, looting and money heisting.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, all people and administrations have been disarmed and no one can carry weapons except the Taliban fighters, the report said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
World news
Taliban
weapons

What's Brewing

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 