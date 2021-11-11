Afghan traders and investors can carry weapons for protection

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced that it will allow Afghan traders and investors to carry weapons after resolving some technical issues, Khaama Press reported.

The decision was made after a number of Afghan businessmen complained about their security and safety in the country, Interior Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khostai said in a statement.

Khostai said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to ensure the safety and security of Afghan traders and investors and resolve their problems, the report said.

This comes after Afghan traders, once armed, were disarmed and were not allowed to have armed security guards.

Earlier, Afghanistan's traders and investors would carry weapons and have armed security guards as there were huge threats of kidnapping, looting and money heisting.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, all people and administrations have been disarmed and no one can carry weapons except the Taliban fighters, the report said.

