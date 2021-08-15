Afghanistan President Ghani leaves for Tajikistan

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani leaves for Tajikistan

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 15 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 20:02 ist
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.

Follow live updates on Afghanistan here

Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.

