'Afghanistan's Massoud refuses to surrender to Taliban'

Afghanistan's Massoud refuses to surrender to Taliban, warns of war: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 22 2021, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 19:49 ist
Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan's slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud. Credit: Reuters Photo

The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan's anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday.

Ahmad Massoud called on the formation of a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, warning that war will be "unavoidable" if the insurgents refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 