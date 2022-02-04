Africa's Covid jab rate must 'increase six times': WHO

Africa's Covid jab rate must 'increase six times': WHO

Africa has received "more than 587 million vaccine doses" but it "is still struggling to expand rollout, with only 11 percent of the population fully vaccinated"

AFP
AFP, Brazzaville,
  • Feb 04 2022, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 07:53 ist
In some countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the vaccination campaign is stalling and large quantities of doses may expire in the coming weeks. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Africa must boost the vaccination rate against Covid-19 "six times" to reach the target of 70 percent vaccine coverage set for the end of the first half of 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.

Africa has received "more than 587 million vaccine doses" but it "is still struggling to expand rollout, with only 11 percent of the population fully vaccinated", explained the WHO regional office for Africa.

"The world has finally heard our calls. Africa is now accessing the vaccines it has demanded for far too long. This is a dose of hope for this year," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Also Read | South Africa scraps isolation for Covid-19 positive people with no symptoms

"However, a dependable pipeline must go hand in hand with operational funding to move doses out of depots and into people's arms."

In some countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, the vaccination campaign is stalling and large quantities of doses may expire in the coming weeks.

"Richer countries must not only ensure they are donating vaccine doses that have adequate shelf lives but also contribute funding for in-country operational costs," said Mohamed Malick Fall, regional director of UNICEF for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Data reported to the WHO by 40 countries reveals a funding gap of $1.29 billion for operational costs, the international organization said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Africa has recorded 10.8 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 239,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World Health Organization
Africa
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

 