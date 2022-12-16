Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine and in Kyiv

Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine and in capital Kyiv

'Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters', the deputy head of the President's office said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 16 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 12:07 ist
Gutted cars in the aftermath of an air raid in Ukraine. Representative Image. Credit: AP/PTI

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv on Friday, signalling another Russian missile attack, local officials said.

"Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said on Telegram messaging app.

Russia has carried out several waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country. 

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

