Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine and in capital Kyiv

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv on Friday, signalling another Russian missile attack, local officials said.
"Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said on Telegram messaging app.
Russia has carried out several waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru
Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals
DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini
Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights
Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner
Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions