Al-Jazeera TV says Tunisian police storm its office

Al-Jazeera television said on Monday that Tunisian police had stormed its bureau in the capital Tunis, expelling all the staff, after President Kais Saied late on Sunday ousted the government in a move his foes called a coup.
Also Read | Tunisian president is a political outsider accused of a coup
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Aussie coach goes viral with medal-worthy celebrations
Life in the crossfire of Venezuela's slums
How Japan fell in love with baseball
Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure
Tokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance
How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP
Medical graduates must swallow rural pill