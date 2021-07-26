Al-Jazeera TV says Tunisian police storm its office

Reuters
  • Jul 26 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 16:03 ist
Tunisian military forces guard the area around the parliament building in the capital Tunis. Credit: AFP Photo

Al-Jazeera television said on Monday that Tunisian police had stormed its bureau in the capital Tunis, expelling all the staff, after President Kais Saied late on Sunday ousted the government in a move his foes called a coup.

Also Read | Tunisian president is a political outsider accused of a coup

More to follow...

Al Jazeera
Tunisia

