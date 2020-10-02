AstraZeneca resumes Covid-19 vaccine trial in Japan, US still paused

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while adding that it remains in talks with regulators on data needed to restart trials in the United States, where they remain halted.
