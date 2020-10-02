AstraZeneca resumes Covid-19 vaccine trial in Japan

AstraZeneca resumes Covid-19 vaccine trial in Japan, US still paused

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 02 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 16:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while adding that it remains in talks with regulators on data needed to restart trials in the United States, where they remain halted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AstraZeneca
Japan
United States
Vaccine

What's Brewing

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 