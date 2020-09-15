AstraZeneca resumes Covid-19 vaccine trials in SA

AstraZeneca resumes Covid-19 vaccine trials in South Africa: Health Department

Reuters
Reuters, Johannesburg,
  • Sep 15 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 20:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

AstraZeneca has resumed Covid-19 vaccine trials in South Africa, more than a week after tests were paused due to serious side effects in a participant in Britain, an official at the country's Department of Health told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move confirmed to Reuters by the director of affordable medicines in the Health Department, Khadija Jamaloodien, comes after the British drugmaker on Saturday got the go-ahead to restart trials in the UK, prompting Brazil to follow suit.

Tests remain on hold in the United States pending an investigation and the Serum Institute of India said it would restart its trials once it had permission from the Drugs Controller General of India.

AstraZeneca
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19
South Africa

