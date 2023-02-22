At least 2 dead, more than 50 missing in China mine collapse

At least two people have died and more than 50 are missing following a collapse at an open pit mine in the country's northern Inner Mongolia region, as per Chinese state media report.
The official Xinhua News Agency said people were buried under debris at the mine in Alxa League on Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers brought out three people, two of whom showed no signs of life.
Other state media reports gave the total number of missing at 57 and said vehicles were also buried in the collapse.
Inner Mongolia is a key region for mining coal and other minerals in China, which critics say has ravaged the original landscape of mountains, grassy steppe and deserts.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K
Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber
Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging
‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’
Five martial art forms to add to your routine
5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic
In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune
Light pollution: Time to pay attention