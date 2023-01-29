Bangladesh PM Hasina likely to attend G020 summit

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina likely to attend G-20 summit

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Jan 29 2023, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 18:58 ist
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to visit India in September to join the G-20 summit on an invitation sent by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, a foreign ministry official said here on Sunday.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country. The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of state or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 this year in New Delhi.

An official in the foreign ministry, who is familiar with the development, said despite being a non-member of the G-20, Hasina would join the summit as a guest.

“Our Prime Minister is likely to meet her counterpart on the G-20 summit sidelines, apparently in the last meeting ahead of the general elections in both countries,” said the foreign ministry official familiar with the development.

Also Read | India should use G20 opportunity to deal with critical public health issues

He said under a tradition G-20 chair invites guest countries and international organisations like the UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, and WTO beyond the member states to the grouping’s summit.

The host country invited Bangladesh as the only country in South Asia to the summit to be held on September 9-10 while the other non-memmber countries to get the invitation are Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.

The foreign ministry officials said, as part of preparations for Hasina’s New Delhi visit, several high-level meetings would be held in both the capitals and India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra is expected to arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit in mid-February to prepare the ground.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sheikh Hasina
World news
Bangladesh
G-20
g-20 summit

What's Brewing

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

 