Before Xi visit, Russia holds drills with China, Iran

Before Xi visit, Russia says it held naval drills with China and Iran in Arabian Sea

The exercises, off the Iranian port of Chabahar, took place as Putin prepares to host his Chinese counterpart Xi in Moscow for a 3-day state visit starting on Monday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 18:30 ist
Seamen aboard a Russian Navy vessel moored at Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman during Iran-Russia-China joint naval drills, December 2019. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia, China and Iran have completed three-way naval exercises in the Arabian Sea that included artillery fire at targets on the sea and in the air, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday.

The exercises, off the Iranian port of Chabahar, took place as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to host his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow for a three-day state visit starting on Monday.

Russia has continued to stage military exercises with partners, especially China, despite the strain on its armed forces from the year-long war in Ukraine, where it has failed to achieve any major advance since last summer.

Also Read | Chinese President Jinping to visit Moscow between March 20-22: Kremlin

The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the Chinese destroyer Nanjing were involved in the drills that took place on Thursday and Friday, the defence ministry said.

The Gorshkov, which is equipped with Russia's latest-generation Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, also took part in joint naval exercises last month with China and South Africa

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
China
Iran
Chabahar
Chabahar port
Kremlin
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
Ebrahim Raisi
Naval Excersice

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's deltas subsiding, says study

World's deltas subsiding, says study

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 