Beijing has first new local virus case in week

Beijing has first new local virus case in week

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Aug 07 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 17:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

China's capital is reporting its first new case of locally transmitted Covid-19 in a week.

State media said Friday the case in Beijing is linked to a recent outbreak in the northern port city of Dalian. Beijing has registered only a few scattered new cases since containing a June outbreak linked to a wholesale food market.

China's northwestern region of Xinjiang has 26 new cases as authorities continue to fight to curb an outbreak through travel restrictions and the lockdown of some residential areas.

The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong reports 95 new cases and three additional fatalities reported. The city of 7.5 million people has restricted indoor dining and require faces masks to be worn in all public places.

