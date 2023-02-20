China slams 'false' US claims that it may arm Russia

Beijing slams 'false' US claims that China may arm Russia

The statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS in an interview that China was now 'considering providing lethal support' to Moscow

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Feb 20 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 20:00 ist
China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi arrived in Moscow for talks with Kremlin. Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Beijing lashed out on Monday against what it said were "false" claims by the United States that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the US claims.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information."

Also Read | US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

The statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS in an interview that China was now "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves".

He made similar comments in a series of interviews from Germany, where on Saturday he attended the Munich Security Conference and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Blinken's accusations came as relations between the two powers were further strained after Washington shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon.

Also Read | Blinken tells top China envoy sending spy balloon into US was 'irresponsible'

There have been concerns that China is deepening ties with Russia despite the conflict -- but Wang Yi said that Beijing was playing a constructive role, and stood firmly on the side of dialogue.

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"China's direction on the Ukraine issue can be summed up in one phrase, which is urging peace and promoting dialogue."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Wang Yi
Antony Blinken
United States
China
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Beijing
Washington DC

What's Brewing

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 