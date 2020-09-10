Beirut port fire may be sabotage, error or negligence, says President

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday a huge fire that ripped through Beirut's already devastated port might have been the result of sabotage, a technical error or negligence, the presidential Twitter account said.
"In all cases, the cause must be known as soon as possible and the perpetrators held to account," the President was quoted as saying in the tweet as he met the supreme council of defence.
