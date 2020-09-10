'Beirut port fire may be sabotage, error or negligence'

Beirut port fire may be sabotage, error or negligence, says President

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Sep 10 2020, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 23:06 ist
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Beirut's port area, as pictured from Ashrafieh. Credit: Reuters

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday a huge fire that ripped through Beirut's already devastated port might have been the result of sabotage, a technical error or negligence, the presidential Twitter account said.

"In all cases, the cause must be known as soon as possible and the perpetrators held to account," the President was quoted as saying in the tweet as he met the supreme council of defence.

