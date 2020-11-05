Belagavi-born millionaire Thanedar elected to Michigan state legislature

Democrat millionaire, Shri Thanedar, an Indian-born American entrepreneur from Belagavi who ran for governor two years ago has been elected to the House of Representatives in Michigan with 93% votes.

Thanedar, 65, scientist and businessman, raised a record-breaking $438,620, primarily from his own wealth, in the state House primary against six other opponents. His campaign two years ago featured many ‘Shri for We’ television ads. He won from the thid District of Michigan with 93% of the total votes.

Thanedar immigrated to the United States in 1979 from Belagavi to obtain his PhD in polymer chemistry from the University of Akron (1982) after receiving a Masters Degree at the University of Bombay (1977). He then worked as a post-doctoral scholar at the University of Michigan (1982-1984). Shri worked as a Polymer Synthesis Chemist and Project Leader at the Petrolite Corporation in St. Louis, MO (1984-1990).

In 1990, Shri worked at and then purchased a three-employee service company called Chemir. Under Shri’s ownership, the company went from $150,000 in annual sales and three employees to $63 million in annual sales and over 400 employees, a trend that has followed him throughout his successful career. During his professional career, Shri purchased or sold eight different businesses. He is skilled in turning around troubled companies.

Shri’s story began halfway around the world in Mirapur Galli, Shahpur suburb in Belagavi. Growing up as one of six children in a low-income family, he was taught about the importance of education and the need for financial independence. He was enrolled in the local public school system and excelled due in large part to the wisdom installed by mother Sulochana. He used to stay with his family in Mirapur Galli, Shahpur.

He had scored a meagre 55% in his SSLC from Chintamsnrao High School and had got a job at the age of 18 in a bank at Bijapur. He wanted to do his MSc but the principal of Dharwad did not allow him to do so. He had to go up to the Vice Chancellor for the same and at last he got permission. However, the bank denied him leave for his exams for 15 days and he decided to leave from Bijapur and came to Dharwad for his exams. He slept for only one hour for 8 days and finished his studies. Even before his exams got over, he was fired from his job at the bank.