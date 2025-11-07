<p>Short on time but craving something delicious? This Quick Mutton Fry Recipe is perfect for you! 🍴 Packed with flavour and made using simple ingredients found in every Indian kitchen — spices, garlic and curry leaves — this dish brings together the bold, rustic taste of Karnataka in just minutes. </p><p>In this episode of Cuisines of Karnataka, our hosts show you how to whip up a mouth-watering Mutton Fry that’s crispy, juicy and bursting with aroma. No elaborate prep, no fancy ingredients — just quick, hearty cooking that livens up any meal. </p>.Mutton Kheema Vade Recipe | Karnataka’s Street-Style Mutton Cutlet Recipe.<p>Perfect for busy weekdays, surprise guests, or when you just want something comforting and meaty without spending hours in the kitchen! </p><p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald. </p><p>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil </p><p>LPG Partner- Indane </p><p>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige </p><p>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers </p><p>Snacks Partner - Lays </p><p>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>