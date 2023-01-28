Biden calls Netanyahu over 'horrific' Jerusalem attack

Biden calls Netanyahu over 'horrific' east Jerusalem attack; US to offer support to Israel after synagogue attack

'We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusale,' White House spokesperson said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 28 2023, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 09:38 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday condemning what he called a "horrific terror attack" outside an east Jerusalem synagogue in which a Palestinian gunman killed seven people.

"The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilised world," the White House said in a readout of the call, adding that Biden also "stressed the ironclad US commitment to Israel's security."

He also directed his national security team to offer support to their Israeli counterparts after seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, the White House said.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem, and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world."

(With inputs from AFP)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
White House
Jerusalem
World news
Joe Biden
Israel

What's Brewing

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

 