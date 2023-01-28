Biden calls Netanyahu over 'horrific' east Jerusalem attack; US to offer support to Israel after synagogue attack

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday condemning what he called a "horrific terror attack" outside an east Jerusalem synagogue in which a Palestinian gunman killed seven people.

"The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilised world," the White House said in a readout of the call, adding that Biden also "stressed the ironclad US commitment to Israel's security."

He also directed his national security team to offer support to their Israeli counterparts after seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, the White House said.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem, and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world."

(With inputs from AFP)