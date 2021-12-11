Biden to provide federal resources to tornado-hit areas

Biden directs immediate surge of federal resources to tornado-hit areas

  • Dec 11 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 23:03 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AP Photo

US President Joe Biden on Saturday directed that federal resources be surged to locations with the greatest need after a series of tornadoes and severe weather ripped through seven US states, the White House said.

Biden was briefed about the devastating tornadoes by Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and other senior officials, it said.

FEMA is sending emergency response personnel, water and other needed commodities to the region, and Biden's order will make other federal resources and personnel available.

