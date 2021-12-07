Biden, EU leaders talk Russia's move on Ukraine border

Biden, European leaders discuss Russian build-up on Ukraine's borders

Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, German's Angela Merkel, Italy's Mario Draghi and Britain's Boris Johnson underscored their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty

US President Joe Biden, in a call with leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Monday, discussed their "shared concern about the Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and Russia’s increasingly harsh rhetoric," the White House said.

Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, German's Angela Merkel, Italy's Mario Draghi and Britain's Boris Johnson underscored their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions, the White House said.

