Pilgrim killed in leopard attack near Malai Mahadeshwara Hill

<p>Hanur: A devotee on a padayatra to the popular pilgrim centre Malai Mahadeshwara Hill temple was mauled to death by a leopard, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday.</p><p>Praveen (33), a resident of Cheeranahalli, Mandya district, was on a padayatra to the hill temple, at a distance of seven kilometers from Talabetta village, along with a group of six people during the early hours of Wednesday, when a leopard attacked them, near Rangaswamy Oddu. </p><p>The leopard dragged Praveen into a bush and had consumed the neck and private parts of the body. Praveen died on the spot due to heavy bleeding. The others, who were accompanying Praveen, had a narrow escape.</p><p>Learning about the incident, the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary officials rushed to the spot, drove the leopard into the forest and shifted the body to the mortuary for post-mortem. </p><p>It may be mentioned that thousands of devotees take out a padayatra on special days like Shivaratri, Ugadi, and Deepavali and on Amavasya days. The leopard attack has caused panic among the devotees. They have demanded suitable protection.</p><p>Following the death due to leopard attack, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Sri Roopa has issued orders restricting padayatra of devotees from Talabetta to MM Hill temple and also two-wheeler movement up to January 24. She has appealed to the devotees to use bus service or four wheelers to visit the temple in view of safety.</p>