Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Pilgrim killed in leopard attack near Malai Mahadeshwara Hill

The leopard dragged Praveen into a bush and had consumed the neck and private parts of the body.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 20:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 20:37 IST
Karnataka NewsMM Hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us