Biden not ending clash by sending Ukraine arms: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday that US President Joe Biden had the key to end the conflict in Ukraine by directing Kyiv, but that Washington had so far not been willing to use it.

In a daily briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the US could end the conflict quickly if it wanted but was instead "pumping weapons into Ukraine".

Moscow has in the past accused Ukraine of taking orders from Washington and says that the US is prolonging the conflict by supplying Kyiv with weapons. The US says that Moscow unleashed the war and it can only end if Russia withdraws its troops.