Online booking for Mullayyanagiri, Bababudangiri from Sept 1

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Tourists heading to Mullayyanagiri and Bababudangiri will now have to make an online booking in advance, as the new system will come into effect from September 1.</p>.<p>Bookings can be made through the official district website https://chikkamagaluru.nic.in/en/tourism</p>.<p>Visitors will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for bikes, <br>Rs 100 for cars, Rs 150 for motor vehicles, and Rs 200 for Tempo Travellers. Two visiting slots have been fixed daily — from 6 am to 12 noon, and from 1 pm to 6 pm. </p>