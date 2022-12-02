Biden, Macron agree to 'align' on green economy dispute

Biden says he and Macron agree to 'align' on green economy dispute

'We agreed to resynchronize our approaches,' echoed Macron

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 02 2022, 03:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 03:45 ist
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he had agreed with French leader Emmanuel Macron on harmonizing both sides' approaches to climate and energy issues amid European concerns over alleged US protectionism.

"We agreed to discuss practical steps to coordinate and align our approaches so that we can strengthen and secure the supply chains, manufacturing and innovation on both sides of the Atlantic," Biden told a joint news conference after summit talks in Washington.

"We agreed to resynchronize our approaches," echoed Macron.

Joe Biden
United States
France
Emmanuel Macron

