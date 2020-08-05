Biden won't accept presidential nomination in Milwaukee

Biden will not accept Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee: Democratic National Committee

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 05 2020, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 21:50 ist
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

Joe Biden will not accept the Democratic U.S. presidential nomination at the designated convention site of Milwaukee because of concerns about the coronavirus, the Democratic Party said on Wednesday.

The former vice president, who will face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, had planned to travel to Milwaukee this month to accept the Democratic nomination.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said none of the speakers for the 2020 convention will travel to Milwaukee to prevent risking the health of the community after public health officials "underscored the worsening coronavirus pandemic."

Details of Biden's acceptance speech will be announced later, it said.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement. 

Democratic Party
Joe Biden
United States
presidential poll
US Presidential Elections 2020

