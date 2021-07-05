Blast at factory shakes Bangkok airport; area evacuated

Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport; area evacuated

The fire broke out at around 3 am at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory in a southeastern area just outside Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport

AP
AP, Bangkok,
  • Jul 05 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 14:22 ist
Patients are evacuated from the Chularat 9 Hospital following a massive explosion and fire at a factory in the Samut Prakan province. Credit: AP Photo

A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday shook an airport terminal serving Thailand's capital, injured at least 11 people and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area, authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 3 am at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory in a southeastern area just outside Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Firefighters could be seen in photos from Thai media climbing through twisted steel wreckage to get their hoses close enough to the flames as they fought to control the blaze.

Other photos showed nearby homes with their windows blown out and wreckage in the streets, with black smoke billowing over the area even hours later.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of an area 5 kilometres (3 miles) around the scene amid fears that thousands of liters of leaking chemicals may cause more explosions.

Evacuation centers were set up in a school and a government office for those forced from their homes.

Volunteer rescue worker Anyawut Phoampai told Thailand public tv station TPBS that going was slow trying to find people possibly still in the factory.

“We are trying to look for the injured,” he said. “But the flames are quite high so it takes quite an effort.” He said rescuers were also fanning out around the area to help people who reported being injured by falling debris.

So far, 11 injuries have been reported, including one serious, and people were being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hours after the explosion, the the fire department said it was considered under control but that the blaze had not yet been completely extinguished, with one warehouse still in flames.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire in Bang Phli district, and the company was not reachable by phone.

Local media reported that the initial explosion shook the terminal building at Suvarnabhumi, setting off alarms at Bangkok's main international airport.

Airport officials said no flights had been cancelled but offered no other immediate details. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Thailand
Bangkok
Explosion

What's Brewing

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

 