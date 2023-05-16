Blast heard in Kyiv, first responders dispatched: Mayor

Blast heard in Kyiv, emergency services dispatched: Mayor Vitali Klitschko

In another post, Klitschko added that falling debris set ablaze several cars in the Solomyanskyi district

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • May 16 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 09:42 ist
Explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike. Credit: Reuters Photo

There were blasts in several districts of Kyiv in early hours on Tuesday, city officials said, with no immediate information about the extent of the damage and potential casualties.

"Explosions in Kyiv. A few - in the Solomyanskyi district," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram channel. He added that falling debris fell onto the city's zoo in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In a separate post, Klitschko added that falling debris set ablaze several cars in the Solomyanskyi district.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Kyiv
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

 