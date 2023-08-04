Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port

Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk

Clashes in the Black Sea and adjacent ports have escalated since Russia refused last month to extend a deal allowing for the safe exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 04 2023, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 10:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on Friday morning.

Videos posted on a local online community and circulated by Russian online news outlet Astra showed the movement of ships just off the coast with the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of the sea.

The emergencies department of the city of Novorossiysk, whose port is one of the biggest in the Black Sea, could not be reached for comment.

Also read | Russia will return to Black Sea grain deal when its interests are upheld, says Kremlin

Clashes in the Black Sea and adjacent ports have escalated since Russia refused last month to extend a deal allowing for the safe exports of grain from Ukrainian ports; Russian drones and missiles have struck several Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos on or near the Black Sea.

Russia has also reported an attack by Ukrainian sea drones on its warships which were escorting a civilian vessel.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Black Sea

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

DH Toon | Japanese man turns into 'human dog'

DH Toon | Japanese man turns into 'human dog'

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

 