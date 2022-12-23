All countries need to share Covid information: Blinken

Blinken cites need for all countries including China to share Covid information

Blinken said Washington was ready to help all countries on Covid, but said Beijing has not asked for help

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 23 2022, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 00:09 ist
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the State Department. Credit: AFP Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday emphasized the need for all countries, including China, to share information on their experiences with Covid-19, at a time when some experts have started raising questions about Beijing's official hospitalization and casualty figures.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, Blinken said Washington was ready to help all countries on Covid, but said Beijing has not asked for help from the United States.

"It's also very important for all countries, including China to focus on people getting vaccinated, making testing and treatment available, and importantly, sharing information with the world about what they're experiencing," Blinken said.

"Again, because it has implications not just for China, but for the entire world. So we would like to see that happen."

He declined to say what specific help, if any, Washington has recently offered to Beijing, but said the United States was ready to continue to support people around the world including China.

Explained: What is Covid variant BF.7 and how severe will it be in India?

"China has not asked to date for that help," he added.

After widespread protests against strict mitigation measures, China this month began dismantling its "zero-Covid" regime, which had taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people.

On Wednesday, China reported no new Covid deaths

for a second consecutive day, even as funeral parlor workers say demand for their services has increased sharply over the past week. Authorities - who have narrowed the criteria for Covid deaths, prompting criticism from many disease experts - confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms.

The World Health Organization has received no data from China on new Covid-19 hospitalisations since Beijing lifted its zero-Covid policy, adding to speculation over the transparency of its figures.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Antony Blinken
World news
Coronavirus
Covid-19
China

What's Brewing

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

 