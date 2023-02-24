Blinken to visit India, Central Asian nations next week

Blinken to visit India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next week

Blinken will participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on March 1

  • Feb 24 2023, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 11:48 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from February 28 to March 3, the state department said on Thursday.

Blinken will participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on March 1, the state department said.

