Boeing Starliner launches for ISS on uncrewed test mission

Boeing Starliner launches on uncrewed test mission

AFP
AFP, Wahsington,
  • May 20 2022, 05:45 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 05:45 ist
Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule is launched on a second uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station, at Cape Canaveral. Credit: Reuters Photo

American aerospace giant Boeing launched its Starliner capsule for the International Space Station Thursday in a critical uncrewed test flight that followed years of failures and false starts.

The Orbital Test Flight 2 (OFT-2) mission blasted off at 6:54 pm Eastern Time (2254 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the spaceship fixed atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

World news
Boeing
ISS
NASA
