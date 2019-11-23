'Bolivia's Congress to pass law for new elections'

  Nov 23 2019
Bolivia's parliament will pass legislation on Saturday to pave the way for new elections after a deal was reached by top lawmakers of the body's three political parties, a congressman with the party of former president Evo Morales told Reuters.

Henry Cabrera, the vice president of the house of deputies, said the Senate is expected to pass a bill late on Friday and the lower chamber will give its green light on Saturday afternoon.

"We're definitely going to pass it," Cabrera said. Minutes earlier, the head of the Senate, Eva Copa, said the upper chamber would pass a bill on new elections in a late-night session on Friday.

