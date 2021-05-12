UK PM apologises 'unreservedly' for 1971 Belfast deaths

Boris Johnson apologises 'unreservedly' for 1971 Belfast killings

An inquiry found British soldiers unjustifiably shot or used disproportionate force in the deaths of nine of the 10 innocent people killed in the incident

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 12 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 23:16 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday apologised "unreservedly" on behalf of the British government for the deaths of 10 innocent people killed in a 1971 incident in Belfast, most at the hands of the British Army.

A judge-led inquiry on Tuesday found that British soldiers unjustifiably shot or used disproportionate force in the deaths of nine of the 10 innocent people killed in the incident, which sparked an upsurge of violence during Northern Ireland's "Troubles."

"The Prime Minister apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed," a spokesman for Johnson said. 

