Brazil health regulator cancels Covaxin clinical study

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had canceled a clinical study for the Covaxin vaccine for Covid-19 developed by India's Bharat Biotech, amid allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy millions of doses of the shot.
Read | Bharat Biotech terminates Brazilian Covaxin deal
Bharat on Friday said it had terminated a memorandum of understanding with the local partner company acting as its intermediary in Brazil, with Anvisa saying on Monday that the trials could not go forward as a result and would be canceled.
Anvisa had previously suspended the trials temporarily.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'Advani ji is here. You may guide each other'
Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens
Recognise ecocide as crime
India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual pic of female athletes
9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list
Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP
Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure
How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP