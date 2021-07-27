Brazil health regulator cancels Covaxin clinical study

Brazil health regulator cancels Covaxin clinical study

Bharat on Friday said it had terminated a memorandum of understanding with the local partner company acting as its intermediary in Brazil

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • Jul 27 2021, 04:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 04:11 ist

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had canceled a clinical study for the Covaxin vaccine for Covid-19 developed by India's Bharat Biotech, amid allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy millions of doses of the shot.

Read | Bharat Biotech terminates Brazilian Covaxin deal

Bharat on Friday said it had terminated a memorandum of understanding with the local partner company acting as its intermediary in Brazil, with Anvisa saying on Monday that the trials could not go forward as a result and would be canceled.

Anvisa had previously suspended the trials temporarily.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bharat Biotech
Covaxin
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Advani ji is here. You may guide each other'

DH Toon | 'Advani ji is here. You may guide each other'

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Recognise ecocide as crime

Recognise ecocide as crime

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

Olympic broadcasters curb sexual pic of female athletes

Olympic broadcasters curb sexual pic of female athletes

9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

9 new sites added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list

Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP

Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

 