Brazil health regulator cancels Covaxin clinical study

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had canceled a clinical study for the Covaxin vaccine for Covid-19 developed by India's Bharat Biotech, amid allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy millions of doses of the shot.

Bharat on Friday said it had terminated a memorandum of understanding with the local partner company acting as its intermediary in Brazil, with Anvisa saying on Monday that the trials could not go forward as a result and would be canceled.

Anvisa had previously suspended the trials temporarily.