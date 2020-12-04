Britain to compensate against severe Covid-19 vaccine side-effects

Britain on Thursday said it will add Covid-19 vaccines to an existing scheme to cover liabilities from any potential severe side-effects of the shots, a day after it became the first Western country to approve a vaccine against the illness which has created global havoc.
'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'
US corporations are advancing their diversity targets
Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions
When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense
'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'
Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize