UK to compensate against severe Covid vaccine effects

Britain to compensate against severe Covid-19 vaccine side-effects

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 04 2020, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 00:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain on Thursday said it will add Covid-19 vaccines to an existing scheme to cover liabilities from any potential severe side-effects of the shots, a day after it became the first Western country to approve a vaccine against the illness which has created global havoc. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pfizer
United Kingdom
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

 