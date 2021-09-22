Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India

Canada extends ban on commercial and private passenger flights from India

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 22 2021, 06:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 06:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Canada is extending restrictions on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until Sept. 26, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Travelers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India once the restriction on direct flights expires, provided they have a proof of a negative Covid-19 molecular test, according to the statement.

