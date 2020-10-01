Canada extends ban on international travellers

Canada on Wednesday extended a ban on non-essential international entries until the end of October as the country was gripped by a surge in coronavirus cases.

The extension comes amid a second wave of infections caused in part by the return to school or work of millions of Canadians after summer breaks.

"We are extending the existing restrictions on non-US international travel into Canada until October 31, 2020," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a Twitter post.

The restriction, which has been in force since mid-March, makes an exception for spouses, children, parents or guardians of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

The US has a separate relationship with Canada under which non-essential travellers aren't allowed into Canada but essential workers can get across the border. That arrangement expires on October 21.