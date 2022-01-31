Canada PM Trudeau says tests positive for Covid-19

Canada PM Trudeau says tests positive for Covid-19

AFP
AFP, Montreal,
  • Jan 31 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 21:13 ist
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

"This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. I'm feeling fine -- and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," the premier wrote on Twitter, urging Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Justin Trudeau
Canada
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus

