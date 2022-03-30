China agrees to rollover $4.2 billion Pakistan debt

China agrees to rollover $4.2 billion Pakistan debt

The request for rollover was reportedly made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Mar 30 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 22:03 ist
Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

China on Wednesday acceded to Pakistan's request to rollover a whopping $4.2 billion debt repayment to provide a major relief for its all-weather ally, which is reeling under major economic crisis.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his meeting with Pakistan counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the 3rd meeting of the 'Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan' in China's eastern Anhui province has conveyed Beijing’s decision to rollover the debt.

In a video message, Qureshi said Wang has conveyed China’s decision to rollover Pakistan $4.2 billion to enable Islamabad to tide over the current economic crisis.

"I am immensely happy to share that the Chinese FM has given a nod of approval on the rollover of commercial loan as well," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistan daily Dawn.

The $4.2 billion debt, which was maturing this week, has been rolled over providing major financial relief to Pakistan, the daily reported.

"The procedural formalities are being completed by relevant authorities. An announcement will be made as soon as they're sorted," Qureshi said.

The request for rollover was reportedly made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping here last month to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Pakistan continues to undergo a huge economic crisis despite heavy investment by China in the $60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In addition to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, a major recipient of Chinese loans and investments, too has asked China to reschedule its debt as it is going into a crippling financial crisis.

China is considering a fresh request from Sri Lanka for a loan of $1 billion and a credit line of $1.5 billion, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong told the media in Colombo last week.

He, however, was silent about Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s request for rescheduling of debt repayments.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Shah Mehmood Qureshi
China
Pakistan
World news
CPEC
Debt

What's Brewing

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 